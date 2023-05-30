













My Hero Academia Artist Proves Bakugo Can Help Midoriya Too

Bakugo is one of the favorite characters of My Hero Academia, that’s no secret, in every single popularity poll, he’s at or very close to the top. In addition, despite the difficulty of the bond that he maintains with Midoriya that shows a firm rivalry tinged with feelings, he is a character that captivates the fandom.

To remember the glorious and tender times, the artist Shoutaro Noguchi created an emotional illustration in which we can see a Bakugo hero protecting Midoriya.

There is a puppy that the only thing that is threatening is his spike collar, because his watery look could imply that he feels worried about the pair of children. However, Bakugo extends his arm with the intention of protecting Midoriya, It is definitely a spectacular pose that only manages to preserve its image.

Source: Twitter- Shoutaro Noguchi.

Currently, the manga of My Hero Academia is at a crucial point, the Todoroki family is in a delicate position and the world is about to burn. However, it seems that Shota could make it on time.

We recommend: My Hero Academia: Shoto would be about to stop Dabi’s suicide

How many manga chapters does My Hero Academia have?

It currently has 389 chapters collected in 34 volumes. You can read the last three on MangaPlus for free, online and legal. The new installment is published every Sunday.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.