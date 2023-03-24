On Tuesday, the Japanese Baseball Team defeated its United States counterpart in the World Classic, and many Japanese celebrated it, especially one of the artists from My Hero Academia.

This is Shouta Noguchi, who is an assistant to Kohei Horikoshi, creator of the series. On his Twitter account, @nstime23, he shared an illustration celebrating the Japanese team’s victory over the American team, featuring professional hero Mirko.

Noguchi is someone who really likes to draw this character, whose civilian name is Rumi Usagiyama. In her drawing you can see Mirko dressed in a baseball uniform.

She tosses back the baseball bat as she cracks a smile. The message on this social network from this cartoonist and mangaka says ‘Congratulations on winning the World Baseball Classic!!’. Shouta Noguchi’s joy at the Japanese victory is very understandable.

The so-called King of Sports is very popular among the inhabitants of the country of the Rising Sun. So there is nothing strange that he had taken Mirko back from My Hero Academia to celebrate Japan’s victory in baseball.

Noguchi is currently assisting Horikoshi in the final stretch of the manga, which should end sometime this year. However, it’s unclear how much the series has left to do despite its creator’s work.

When does My Hero Academia Manga Chapter 383 come out?

While Japan won the World Baseball Classic, Kohei Horikoshi works on the next chapter of the manga My Hero Academiawhich is number 383. According to the schedule, its departure will be on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

It will be available on the Manga Plus online site and app starting at 9:00 am That same day it will be released in print in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine but only in Japan.

In the case of foreigners, they must wait for the location and distribution through the next compilation volume. As expected, everything that appears in the manga of the series is a spoiler for those who only watch the anime.

However, it is the only way to be aware of the newest battles of Izuku Midoriya and his companions at the UA Academy, and to know everything that happens as soon as possible.

In addition to My Hero Academia we have more anime information at EarthGamer.