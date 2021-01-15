My hero academia has a ton of characters, so it’s not surprising that many of the cosplays current are inspired by this work.

Transform into a character of anime It requires a lot of creativity and even heavy investments of money, but sometimes you can do it using things from your house.

If you are a fan of My hero academia and you are in love with Momo yaoyorozu, now you can look very similar to her in four easy steps, and all thanks to the magic of low cost cosplay.

Momo from My Hero Academia in a strange and cheap cosplay

In this space we regularly introduce you to cosplayers who spend hours working on outfits that are as close to the original character as possible, but this time we’ll do something different.

If you are an internet connoisseur, you surely know the famous low cost cosplay, a Malaysian boy who is actually called Anucha ‘Cha’ Saengchart.

This creative character has shown us the strangest outfits, and recently surprised fans of My hero academia by showing how it became Momo yaoyorozu in four easy steps.

As you can see, it was enough to peel two apples strategically, add a handkerchief around the neck, and place a drawing that looked similar to the hair of the companion of Midoriya.

As they would say, it is not much, but it is honest work, and with this peculiar cosplay of My hero academia we see that there are still many ideas left low cost cosplay.

If you are creative enough, surely you could create an inexpensive version of any character you anime, and who knows, maybe you can even compete with this character.

My hero academia keep posting your sleeveAnd while the most recent events were somewhat ruthless, we’re sure they won’t let you down.

What do you think of this cosplay?

