My hero academia is close to the season 6 finale of the anime and fans can’t wait to see how the story will continue. While waiting for the finale, we can console ourselves with the cosplays of the best characters in the series. One of the most loved is Momo Yaoyorozuof which we see a cosplay made by ao_cos.

ao_cos has made a Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay very faithful to the original. It’s a simple selfie, but the shot allows us to see the perfectly crafted costume and hairstyle.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by ao_cos? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?