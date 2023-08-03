













The ad shows footage from the previous films of My Hero Academia and its premiere years. Right to one side is a large number four, which confirms the arrival of a new movie in the animated series. Also, a text from Kohei Horikoshi talking about her is shown.

‘A fourth movie has just been confirmed! All thanks to your support. Thank you so much! Bones and Toho are already working on new seasons of the anime non-stop, so I was surprised when they told me there would be a new movie.‘. reported the author.

Source: Weekly Shōnen Jump

Horikoshi himself confirmed that it will be an original story within the anime world. In addition, it will take place after the sixth season of the same, so the setting will be the collapsed society. So far that’s all we know about the new movie. My Hero Academia. When do you think they will release it?

What are the other My Hero Academia movies?

My Hero Academia He has released three films so far. Unlike other anime series, these tapes are canonical within their history. Although in reality it is not so necessary to see them to enjoy both the manga and the anime.

Source: Bones.

The ones they have released so far are the following: Two Heroes, Heroes Rising and World Heroes’ Mission. You can currently find several of them on streaming services such as Crunchyroll, HBO Max and Prime Video.. Although we still don’t know when the fourth one will come out, you can already see the others to catch up. Have you seen any yet?

