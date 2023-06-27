













My Hero Academia announces a collaboration with the NBA | EarthGamer

The collaboration was announced through print media in Japan. The logos of both My Hero Academia and the NBA can be seen in the ad. Another ally in this collaboration will be the Hyperfly company, who are dedicated to the world of sports fashion.

Although it has not been said exactly what it will be, it is possible that it is about different clothes with the heroes and villains. Based on Hyperfly’s past, it could be shirts and shorts designed for playing basketball. However, you still have to wait for their products to be confirmed.

Source: Twitter-Ever

Of course, as this collaboration was just announced, it does not yet have an arrival date. So for now it is best to keep an eye on their social networks to find out more news. What My Hero Academia characters would you like to see in a sports garment?

