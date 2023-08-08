TOEI Animation announced that the animated series of My hero academia will be able to count on a fourth cinematic film. Like the previous films, this one too will have a totally new story, curated by the original creator of the manga, Kohei Horikoshi. The author will supervise, write dialogues and create new characters.

The film will be set in a now collapsed society. We have no other information about the plot. It will be again Study Bones to take care of the animations, as was the case in previous iterations. Let’s see below the first poster released on the net.

