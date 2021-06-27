Although the fifth season of My hero academia It started with spring, it does not mean that it will end with this one. Unlike other spring premieres it will continue throughout the summer.

This week’s episode 102 was the introduction of a new arc within this animated adaptation. Is when Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki bakugo Y Shoto Todoroki they do their hero practices in the agency of the father of the last of them.

The fifth season will have to make a forced hiatus

That is, the mighty Endeavor, the new hero number one. With the beginning of this new stage, many thought that there would be no interruptions in the transmission of the anime. But really it’s not so.

In fact, the account in Twitter Official of the series has already announced that there will be a hiatus, and it will be with episode 103. Known as One Thing at a Time (One thing at a time, in Spanish), will not be broadcast on July 3. We will have to wait a little longer.

It will be until July 10 that this episode of My hero academia. Now, for what reason will there be a pause in the broadcast? It seems that the anime will give up its space for a day to a special program.

This one is named THE MUSIC DAY, and it is from Nippon TV, the channel where the series is broadcast. This interruption affects all Japanese channels where the program is broadcast, which is inevitable.

Likewise, it applies to video on demand services. Not only to the Japanese, but also to similar platforms abroad, such as the cases of Crunchyroll Y Funimation for Latin America.

It is not strange that anime sometimes give up their space to certain events. Especially sports, which is the most common. The same happens when there is a natural disaster. It is essential to keep people informed at all times.

From what was revealed a few months ago, the fifth season of the anime My hero academia it will continue to air until the end of summer. The current arc that has just begun is relatively small, so it is possible that another will be spanned as the end approaches.

When it will start is the mystery, for now the only thing left is to stay as vigilant as possible. The good thing is that there is enough material for more seasons.

