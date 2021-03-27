During the early hours and tomorrow of this Saturday, new previews of the films of My hero academia and Sword Art Online. In the case of the adventures of Deku and company, is the first advance.

According to what has been announced, this animated film will be released on August 6 of this year in Japan. Its official name is My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes’ Mission, and has an approach not only original, but surprising.

My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes’ Mission is out in August

Although they appear Shoto Todoroki and Katsuki bakugo, the weight of the plot falls on Izuku Midoriya. This young hero is accused of mass murder.

It is also revealed that there will be an incident that will affect the entire world, and that it is headed for its destruction. In two hours, everything will come to an end.

Definitely Bones, the studio in charge, came up with something unexpected for fans. Remember that this film is something apart from the main series.

My Hero Academia: Reveal the first spoilers of the fifth season

The continuity of My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes’ Mission It has nothing to do with the manga of Kohei Horikoshi. However, he oversees this film, and is credited with character design.

The same television anime production team participates in this film. Regarding the new tape of Sword Art Online, the one we bring you is the second preview shared so far. It allows you to appreciate more of what this film offers.

New Sword Art Online movie to premiere in fall in Japan

The official name of this tape in English is Sword Art Online the Movie: The Aria of the Night Without Stars. As we shared before, it is based on a series of light novels that recount the adventures of Asuna and Kirito From the beginning.

Something that the new trailer revealed is that there will be a new character, which is a girl named Myth. She is played by the voice actress Inori minase. The release of this film will be in the fall in Japan.

Again, A1-Pictures is in charge of this production. The responsible director is Ayako kawano, while Kento toya he is the artist who designs the characters.

The action director is Yasuyuki Kai and Yuki kajiura composes the music. What can be seen in the video is quite promising. If something will not be lacking in this film, it will be the action, but also the drama will be present. Neither this tape nor that of My hero academia they are dated for the West.

