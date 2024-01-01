













My Hero Academia and Bleach wish you a happy 2024 with stunning visuals









My Hero Academia It is in its last arc, the battle of the moment is fought by Deku against Tomura Shigaraki. However, that did not stop Ochaco gave New Year's greetings to all the heroes (fans) who follow the series – which is at a critical moment -.

In addition to the heroes of My Hero Academiaalso the young people of Sheinshun Buta Yaro They congratulate us on 2024, with An illustration of Mai Sakurajima in a special kimono welcomes the Year of the Dragon.

Another shonen, bleachwhich is as important as My Hero Academia, revealed a new visual to celebrate the arrival of the new year. In it we can see two of Tite Kubo's new series wishing good vibes for the year of the Dragon. For his part, bleach continues producing its remake, while Burn The Witch just released the prequel to the original story.

Nevertheless, considering that this New Year is more important for the delivery of Burn The Witchfor obvious reasons, Studio Colorado released its own visual:

Also the girls from Lycoris Recoil They wish us a pleasant Year of the Dragon dressed in a traditional way. They look very adorable!

Also notable is the friendly cast of Is the Order a Rabbit?

The Kadokawa family showed several visuals for the New Year. There is a visual Sword Art Onlineand the most colorful of Merchant Meets The Waise Wolf:

Source: Kadokawa

Source: Kadokawa

Even the most popular Russian waifu wishes us a better start:

Source: Kadokawa

Also Link Click:

The Year of the Dragon brings many anime surprises, so let's pay attention to this fruitful cycle. What is the series that you are most looking forward to? Do you already know when it will come out?

We recommend: Top 5 Our most anticipated games of 2024

What's coming for My Hero Academia in 2024?

The anime's seventh season was announced for a spring 2024 installment. So Studio Bones will have to work hard on the long-awaited series, which is approaching the true end, just like Kohei Horikoshi's manga.

However, there is no more defined launch window yet. Let's calmly wait for more news from our heroes.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)