When Kohei Horikoshi I think My hero academia, took inspiration from various sources. Not only from other manga already existing in Japan, but also from movies, television series and other types of programs.

He also noted creations of Western origin. Especially comics from publishers Marvel Y Dc comics. That was what helped him create a credible and entertaining tale focused on superheroes, which takes into account the bases of the genre.

My Hero Academia and Avengers, superheroes from Japan and the USA.

For their part, Avengers or Avengers they already have a long way to go. The first members of the group go back to the Second World War. Among them the first, the Captain America.

Throughout history, each of its members had to reinvent themselves and adapt to the time. But they have always been present in the culture pop. With the arrival of Marvel Cinematic Universe, became much more relevant.

Today, the popularity of both series worldwide has brought them together. To draw attention to Avengers: Infinity War in Japan, My hero academia to promote it.

Perhaps it did not go so well in its premiere in that country, but the fight was made. These types of promotions increased interest in creating a crossover between both franchises. Although not official, if from the same fans of the characters of both.

Reuniting the Avengers with the guys from UA Academy

It is a contribution from an amateur artist, Mitchell marrker, which showed the characters of My hero academia meeting with the Avengers. It is as if it were a kind of ‘boarding school’ for Izuku Midoriya and his friends.

All because the superheroes of Marvel They are professionals, and they have already traveled a long way. However, Deku and company is still in school, learning and gaining experience to become the heroes of tomorrow.

It is from what you can see Froppy with Spider-man, or own Midoriya receiving instructions from Captain America. Is also Katsuki bakugo, which seems to make things difficult for Hombre de Hierro.

As to Shoto Todoroki, is next to Ghost rider, and maybe you don’t know much what to think about it. Ochako Uraraka accompanies Scarlet witch Y Eijiro Kirishima is with the Mass, of the 4 fantastic. There is quite a variety!

