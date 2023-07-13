













My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan are nominated for best animated series







The Hollywood Critics Association revealed the nominations for its 2023 TV Awards And while the awards ceremony is on hiatus due to the Writers Guild of America strike, the ceremony will take place in August, if things improve.

However, it was reported that the first special chapter that adapts part of the end of Attack on Titan next to chapter 23 of the sixth season of My Hero Academia (“Deku vs. Class A”) are nominated in the category of “Best Streaming Animated Series or Television Movie.”

Both anime chapters compete with Animaniacs, Central Park, Harley Quinn and Star Trek: Lower Decks, All western productions.

We know that the animation My Hero Academia is run by Studio Bones, while the latest edition of Attack on Titan It is made by Studio MAPPA, it seems that slowly the titans of animation could restructure the award shows. Let’s see what turns out in August, while also waiting for the end of Hajime Isayama’s bloody installment.

Where can I watch My Hero Academia and Attack on Titan?

The sixth season of My Hero Academia is available on Crunchyroll and premiered in October 2022. For its part, the first part of the finale of Attack on Titan It was released on March 3, 2023 and is also available on the streaming platform.

