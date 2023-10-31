My Hero Academia it is an evergreen in the cosplay sphere and with its many characters it is easy to choose a hero or villain to recreate. However, there are obviously some more well-known and loved faces, more often at center stage. An example is Momo Yayorozuwhich we can see recreated with a cosplay in video format from anagsolo.

anagsolo offers us the da version heroine of Momo Yaoyorozu, that is, with a red and white costume. The girl also wears a wig, as her natural hair is not similar to the character’s, but she maintains a more natural style, without recreating the original character’s anime-style hair. The end result is still incredible.

Tell us, what do you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by anagsolo? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or do you think you have seen higher quality versions?