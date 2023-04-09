My hero academia contains many characters, including heroes and villains, but one of the favorites of many is Momo Yaoyorozu. The heroine is often portrayed in cosplay. Now, we can see just the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay realized by allistrology.

allistrology offers us a cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu based on the heroine version of the character, with her classic costume seen multiple times. Momo Yaoyorozu is also portrayed with a stick, both a typical combat weapon, usually created by herself. In fact, the girl can create every object of which she knows the composition directly from her own skin.

If you have of My Hero Academia cosplay, here is 주희’s Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay is perfect and cheerful. How not to mention the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay by purai.prih is perfectly faithful. Here is also Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay from ilukamun it’s the anime but in 3D. We close with the cosplay of Momo Yaoyorozu by ao_cos fears no rivals for loyalty.

Tell us what you think of the Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay made by allistrology? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way or have you seen higher quality versions?