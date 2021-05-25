One of the most honorable characters in My hero academia it is without a doubt, All might. Toshinori Yagi He has been through a lot throughout his life. The fact that they came to consider him as number one had a great impact on him, becoming the Symbol of Peace.

However, since he lost his power as All might, things have been even more complicated. Even so, Toshinori continue taking care of Izuki Midoriya, whom he swore to protect at any cost.

In fact, despite not having his power, in the recent episode of the manga of My hero academia, declared that he is not ready to die. The only thing that could end your life would be that Midoriya passed away.

As you can see, this article continues with SPOILERS, so we recommend you go read Boku no hero academia or follow the note at your own risk.

All Might’s promise to Midoriya

In chapter 313 of the manga My hero academia, Midoriya was threatened by an enemy that All For One sent. All might came to his rescue and showed that he does not need his powers to frighten his enemies, in order to help Izuki.

In the middle of the fight All might assured that it will continue to protect from Midoriya as long as he is alive. ‘The day something happens to this boy will be the day I die‘warned the Peace symbol.

Thus, it will be until your last breath that Toshinori Yagi keep your promise. After all, he is the former Hero Number One, and even though he has no powers, he can still help his friends. You will have a good time in My hero academia so we can see the fall of All might. Or not?

