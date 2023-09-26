













My Hero Academia: All Might uses his last card against All for One









The most recent chapters of My Hero Academia They focus on All Might who faces the abominable villain of the series. The hero uses all that remains of his armor armored and also surprises us with hidden tricks that, however, will leave him more and more hurt.

All Might is the iconic hero of My Hero AcademiaHowever, his new facet without his quirk does not abolish his heroism; He keeps fighting without doubt: he will not be defeated, he said previously.

At a crucial moment, All Might receives help and a secret is revealed to him, but All For One also has his own methods. The villain is able to expel his blood but can also replace it with new blood. Thanks to this, the help that Stain gave the hero was completely useless, as the villain escaped.

All For One overcomes Stain and displaces All Might. The hero of My Hero Academia He uses the last of his armor to confront him. However, towards the end we see him completely defeated.

Still on the ground, the hero writhes but before he gives up, His teacher Nana Shimura and Sir NightEye appear to him and remind him of the kind of man he is.and most importantly, he is not completely defeated yet.

All Might rises again! Maybe for the last time.

Where can I read My Hero Academia?

MangaPlus publishes new issues of translated manga every Sunday. There are currently 401 chapters collected in 37 volumes.

Crunchyroll has all six anime seasons available, which are made up of 143 chapters.

