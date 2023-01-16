The latest episode of the anime My Hero Academia It was very exciting, since All For One, the most fearsome villain of the series, escaped from prison.

The heroes couldn’t do anything to stop him; the strongest of them are in critical condition. This is the case of No. 1, Endeavor, as well as Izuku Midoriya, who seems to be under some kind of coma.

In view of this, this fearsome adversary of justice can do whatever he pleases. It is why he made a statement that shocked the world, and it is what can be seen in the video in this note.

However, the words do not come from the lips of All For One but from Tomura Shigaraki.

He controls it like a puppet. He first ordered the villains from Tartarus Prison to follow him. Later, he stated ‘I want you to look at my side… in the void age that is about to begin, a more perfect demon lord will be born.’.

What All For One intends in My Hero Academia is to use Shigaraki’s body to transfer his consciousness, or at least, that’s what he implies. At present she has him completely handcuffed.

He will take it as a base to perfect himself, and he ends by saying ‘this is the story of how I became the greatest demon lord’. It is in such a way that it seeks to perpetuate itself and continue with the legacy of evil that it maintains until now.

Why does All For One have to change bodies in My Hero Academia?

One of the main reasons why All For One needs to change his body in My Hero Academia is to be reborn with greater power, and incidentally, obtain One For All, the Quirk that once belonged to his younger brother.

But there are other reasons why he should do it and it has to do with his battles against All Might. The current body of him is severely damaged; the face that he has, formed of scars, is the result of that.

In his last battle against All Might, this hero hurt him much more than on other occasions. That’s why he needs a respirator to stay alive.

Otherwise, he will not be able to carry out his sinister plans. And what does Tomura Shigaraki do? It seems that he is in an internal struggle, since he is imprisoned deep within himself.

It’s what Midoriya could hear when fighting him but no other hero can pick up.

