The artist in question is known as Nandry. He is a fan of My Hero Academia with a lot of talent for drawing, so he dedicates himself to doing commissioned work. Most of them are related to class 1-A, as well as their allies and enemies.

His Bakugo design makes the hero look quite close to a villain. In addition to that he drew it as if he had some alterations in his clothing caused by combat. As if that were not enough, she also uploaded an image of Todoroki in vigilante mode.

Source: Nandry

Source: Nandry

Nandry’s work shows high quality and also knowledge of the characters. Seeing these fan arts made us wish they had an appearance in the anime or manga.. However, this is unlikely, since My Hero Academia is nearing its end. What do you think of his drawings?

What is currently happening in My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia is currently in what its author claimed is his last arc. Here we are watching the heroes fight tirelessly against All For One who now has his power renewed and is more dangerous than ever. This has caused us to have very significant losses on both sides of the fray.

Source: Shueisha

Just in the last issue we witnessed the death of perhaps the most popular villain in the series. In addition, her life ended with an act of kindness that gave Ochako the necessary strength to continue her fight. So surely there will be more surprises and shocking moments as we get closer to the end. Are they following the last arc?

