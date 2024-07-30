My Hero Academia continues to publish the epilogue of the manga. Kohei Horikoshi, the mangaka of the series, reported that chapter 430 will be the last of Deku’s story, it was also reported that with that number, more news of events and projects will be shared after the end of the serialization.

However, chapter 429 left us with quite a few fears on the surface, in addition to having put Ochaco and Deku in the same panel that excited the fans, however, at least until now, There was no romantic closure offered between the heroes still dealing with the aftermath of the villains who died because of them. and those who still had hope of having saved them.

Towards the end of the chapter we see a little boy emerge from the rubble and say that he has been locked there by his family because he was born with a power they did not share. For this reason, they locked him in a basement. At first he screamed and in view of this, his family sewed his mouth shut to stop him.

After that, they would sometimes leave him some food while the child lived in fear. After the great battle, everything collapsed and he was abandoned, now he sees the light between the rubble. He keeps walking and a lady sees him, it is the same one who turned her back on Shigaraki, however, still very afraid, the grandmother is inspired by Deku’s powerful heart, she puts aside her fears and tells the boy that everything will be okay, that she is with him.

Just hearing this, The boy bursts into tears and it seems that this is how a potential villain who would have followed in the footsteps of Tomura Shigaraki is abolished.due to Deku’s power as a hero, it seems he could inspire others and create a better society where there is no need for anything but street heroes.

Source: Manga Plus

Where can I watch My Hero Academia? How many episodes does it have?

My Hero Academia It is an anime by studio Bones (Mob Phsyco 100, Heroman, Full Metal Alchemist), the seventh season is currently airing, premiering in summer 2024. The American distribution license is once again in the hands of Crunchyrollyou can check the series here.

The anime has more than 150 chapters. Below are the seasons:

One: 13 episodes.

Two: 26 episodes.

Three: 25 episodes.

Four: 27 episodes.

Five: 27 episodes.

Six: 26 episodes.

Compilation: memories: 4 episodes.

Seven: On air.

The film of My Hero Academia: You Are Next is scheduled to launch in Japan on August 2, 2024.

