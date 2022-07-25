The sleeve of My Hero Academia He continues to prepare us with a lot of action for when the moment of the decisive fight arrives. Now, after the disastrous result of the fight between bakugo and shigaraki, Mirio Togata entered the fight to save his partner and make him face the heir to All For One.

The fight between Shigaraki and Bakugo ended quickly and unexpectedly. even for the heroes themselves, who trusted that the student could easily hit the new container of All For One. However, he easily dodged everything and ended up breaking his right arm, to everyone’s surprise.

But these are not all the weapons of the UA and Bakugo is not one of the strongest heroes of the school either, those are The Big Three: Nejire Hado, Tamaki Ajamiki, and Mirio Togatawho came on stage at the most opportune moment to rescue the young Bakugo and also face Shigaraki.

Le Million did not hesitate a second to save Bakugo | Source: Shueisha

Mirio, already recovered and with his powers at their peak thanks to Eri-chan, entered the scene immediately, saving Bakugo so that Blue Jeanist could help him and heal his hand before it was damaged further. After this, he went into combat with Shigaraki, who needs to touch things to damage them and that is exactly the advantage that Mirio has about him right now.

He also recognized in him the sadness of not having been recognized as a child, but the difference between the two was in what they did to grow up in that same pain. While Shigaraki was adopted by All For One with no escape, Mirio became Le Million at the hands of Tamaki and Nejire.

The fight between Mirio Togata and Shigaraki begins | Source: Shueisha

What happened to Bakugo in the My Hero Academia manga

Bakugo suffered a great injury. For a moment she looked like she had been disintegrated by Shigaraki’s original quirk., since Eraserhead asked Monoma not to loosen her copy of quirks. However, this was just a big wound that looks like it will be healed by Blue Jeanist.

Secondly, Bakugo continued to analyze the fight with Shigarakiwhich looks like it will open a new window for him to attack this villain, who is currently he is the biggest threat and the one they can only count on for Deku to arrive to confront him.

Bakugo still has another ace up his sleeve | Source: Shueisha

The manga chapter 361 My Hero Academia will start with a big fight, which will obviously let us see the evolution of Mirio Togata, a student who is at the level of the highest level professional heroes.

