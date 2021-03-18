Prepare for what’s next because most of the community was left confused and ready for more emotional trauma with what Kohei Horikoshi has prepared us in the next chapter 306 with these spoilers of My hero academia.

Under the title The Beginning of the End the chapter begins with All might reflecting on the last thing Deku had told him, as well as intuiting that he is talking to the predecessors of the One For All, and the truth of his power.

All might also tells Best jeanist Y Hawks all about the truth of One For All and because Shigaraki I was after Deku, due to the nature of this power.

The professional heroes finally hold a press conference, Endeavor accept that everything Dabi He said it’s true and he apologizes, the audience is completely disappointed. Hawks Y Best jeanist explain the whole plan they used to infiltrate the League of Villains.

Future plans are explained to keep people safe, but no one is very happy about it, especially since there are fewer and fewer heroes. Endeavor he also lies to protect Deku commenting that he doesn’t know anything about him One For All.

Did Deku become a villain?

In the school dormitory we see all the students from the Class 1-A shocked, Deku He left a letter to all of them, and we can see some of what the one from Ochaco.

Uraraka-san, thank you for everything so far, I want to share my secret with everyone in class 1-A. I think it’s something I should say, so I’m writing this letter. My quirk is a special power that I received from All Might, and Shigaraki and All For One will come for me … that’s why I can’t …

The narration jumps to April, we do not know if it is a timeskip, and in the panel it is possible to read that Deku left the Academy of Heroes, in addition to the phrase ‘Great Villain’, referring to Deku.

#MHASpoilers In the last 2 pages Deku is shown standing on something and looking towards the city, he has a bag and he is also wearing a ripped / short version of Torino’s cape (it seems). In the next panel he has that kind of depressing look and says “He’s a great villain.”

Fans speculate that perhaps this opens up the possibility of an arc of Deku as a vigilante, but the relationship between the words ‘villain’ and Deku left more than one confused.

What did you think of the spoilers for chapter 306 of My hero academia? What do you think happens to the protagonist? Let us know in the comments.

