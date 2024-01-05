The world of cosplay is particularly fond of My Hero Academia, both for the great success of the manga and anime – which ensures a large audience – and for the large number of characters that can be recreated. Among many cosplaytoday we suggest that of Camie realized by 주희.

주희 offers us a simple but practically perfect cosplay of Camie. Recall that the girl is a student of a “rival” school of Yuhei and she has the power to create illusions. The character first appears during her Provisional Hero License test, but it turns out it's not really her!

Tell us, what do you think of the Camie cosplay made by 주희?