My hero academia it is a saga full of characters and usually the stories focus on the characters of Yuei, but there are also many other students in Japan in this series. One such example is Camie, who is a favorite in the cosplay world. For example, we can see the Camie cosplay realized by 주희.

주희 created a classic version of Camiewith his school uniform. The girl has the ability to create illusions. She first appears in the series during a provisional hero license exam, but she is knocked out by a villain. She then reappears in the remedial exam.

Tell us, what do you think of Camie cosplay made by 주희? Has the My Hero Academia character been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?