The “Irthi” Council for Contemporary Crafts, which is affiliated with the “Namaa” Foundation for the Advancement of Women, holds a variety of workshops, with the aim of training participants to mix contemporary aesthetics with traditional crafts, which are famous for the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. The initiative is in “Etihad Towers” in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, during the period from November 21 to December 4, 2022.
The workshops, which coincide with the celebration of the 51st National Day of the United Arab Emirates, come within the framework of the council’s vision of reviving and preserving local traditional crafts, by mixing traditional crafts with contemporary designs, as the “Irthi” council offers a unique opportunity for all those interested in honing their craft skills. And draw from the expertise and experiences of his craft.
The exhibition opens its doors to visitors in the “Etihad Towers”, to review the history of Emirati handicrafts through its exhibits, with the possibility of purchasing local handicraft products made by the craftswomen of the “Irthi” council.
It is scheduled to display collections from the “Irthi” Majlis series, which are “Al Thaya”, “Alia Bin Omair”, “Abdullah Al Mulla Seats”, “Stationery”, “Nada Debs”, “Publications”, and “Al Moi”. », “Al-Nad”, and “Gaya Bin Mismar Seats”, in order to allow visitors to take a closer look at the talents of Emirati craftswomen who are making great efforts to protect the craft heritage with contemporary techniques and visions.
The exhibition also witnesses a review of some household items, such as furniture, carefully arranged bouquets of flowers, and designs for coffee tables, which reflect the culture of the Emirates and its artisanal history, in addition to some Emirati crafts that mix traditional and contemporary, pottery carvings and hand-woven carpets, as well as a group of belts and bracelets. , and dolls decorated with traditional clothes, with the aim of introducing visitors to the exhibition to the culture of the ancestors who lived on the land of the Emirates many centuries ago.
Through the “Flower Arrangement” workshop, which comes in cooperation with “Gosha Studio”, the participants learn how to arrange a bouquet of flowers, and mix them with the Emirati crafts “Al-Saffa” and “Al-Tali”, while the participating women learn in a workshop entitled “Embroidery on Canvas Bags”. The art of embroidering original designs on canvas bags, under the supervision of the craftswomen of the Irthi Council.
The “Pottery Workshop” focuses on acquiring knowledge of authentic craft design techniques by a group of Emirati craftswomen who are skilled in shaping unique sculptures and structures in the region. The wooden one, presented by representatives of the “My Craft” program for children and youth.
The “Irthi” council also holds some workshops for making bracelets and other traditional crafts related to contemporary products, which blend traditional crafts with modernity.
