Farewell to Nikolai Dobronravov, poet, husband of composer Alexandra Pakhmutova, took place in the Concert Hall. Tchaikovsky September 20. Fans, friends and relatives of the creative couple came to see off the writer on his final journey. Dobronravov’s funeral took place at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow. The event was mostly closed; the following artists came to say goodbye to the deceased: producer Yuri Aksyuta, singer Lev Leshchenko, singer Zara, actor Avangard Leontyev. Izvestia attended the ceremony.

“Taught me to love, make friends, notice interesting things”

Farewell to the poet began at one o’clock in the afternoon in the Concert Hall. P.I. Tchaikovsky in the center of Moscow. The number of fans exceeded the number of journalists and even the artists who came to say goodbye to the poet – hundreds of people walked along Triumfalnaya Square with red and white roses, cried and gathered in small groups, quietly singing the cult songs of the Dobronravov-Pakhmutova duet.

— How many talented people he surrounded with his care and attention, how many young performers he brought into the world, gave them a path. But that’s not the main thing. “He was a kind of teacher for us, he loved us, taught us to love, taught us to be friends, he taught us to notice the most interesting things that happened in our lives,” Lev Leshchenko said during the funeral service.

The poet’s family strictly prohibited photography and video recording in the hall where the open coffin with the deceased was located. Music was played based on Dobronravov’s poems, and security guards scurried between the rows, carefully ensuring that the rules prohibiting filming were not violated. Nevertheless, those who wished could go and say goodbye to him, as well as listen to the farewell speeches of those who found the strength to speak: Avangard Leontyev, actress Ekaterina Guseva, Lev Leshchenko, doctor Leonid Roshal. The host of the ceremony also read out condolences from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova.

— The duet of Nikolai Dobronravov and Alexandra Pakhmutova became an example of an incredible creative and family union. And in these tragic hours, I would like to express my support to Alexandra Nikolaevna,” says the telegram from the Minister of Culture.

As a sign of condolences, Pakhmutova was sent many wreaths, including two from Russian President Vladimir Putin, with red and burgundy flowers. The wreath “from the wife,” on the contrary, was made of white roses.

After the funeral service, the coffin, carried out to the last applause, was loaded into a car and went to the Novodevichy cemetery. Writers Mikhail Bulgakov, Samuil Marshak, Yulian Semenov, artist Alexander Deineka, pianist Svyatoslav Richter, cellist Mstislav Rostropovich, composers Dmitry Shostakovich and Sergei Prokofiev, singer Lyudmila Ruslanova, actresses Lyudmila Gurchenko and Inna Churikova, actors Evgeny Leonov and Anatoly Papanov, director are buried there Gleb Panfilov. Here, surrounded by other masters, Dobronravov was buried.

Photographers and cameramen were also not allowed to attend the burial. The area was separated from the crowd of crying fans and media by black velvet barriers. Through tears, loyal fans continued to sing “The Team of Our Youth”, “How Young We Were” and other famous songs based on poems by Nikolai Dobronravov.

“Folk songs that will forever be sung”

Nikolai Dobronravov lived a rich and long life. Although the future artist was born into the family of a housewife and an engineer, from childhood his grandmother instilled in little Kolya a love of art. It was she who took her grandson to ballet and opera shows. Dobronravov’s creative path straightened out quite quickly: first he tried out acting, and in the early 1960s he began writing poetry for songs, not yet suspecting that this particular business would become his life’s work.

— Nikolai Nikolaevich is a big part of our culture. I was lucky enough to know him personally. We could call each other, and I am grateful to fate that I had such a close relationship with him,” Yuri Aksyuta, who came to say goodbye to his friend and colleague, told reporters.

Shortly before Dobronravov began actively writing in the early 1960s, he met the woman who later became his wife – the future composer Alexandra Pakhmutova. Their romantic and creative duet began with collaboration. Pakhmutova and Dobronravov created the children’s song “Motor Boat,” and three months later they got married. Over the years, the couple wrote more than 400 songs, many of which were included in the golden fund of Soviet and Russian pop music – “Our Youth Team,” “How Young We Were,” “Goodbye, Moscow,” “The main thing, guys, is not to grow old in your heart.” .

“Their love between each other,” it made it possible to create such masterpieces that we love very much: “Hope,” and the sports theme “A Coward Doesn’t Play Hockey,” “Goodbye, Moscow.” These are simply amazing folk songs that both athletes and ordinary Russians will sing forever,” Vladislav Tretyak, President of the Russian Hockey Federation, told reporters at the ceremony.

Together, the couple survived Covid – in 2020, they were in the hospital together, not wanting to be apart for a day. Later, Dobronravov said that it was love and mutual support that allowed both to get back on their feet.

But on September 16, 2023, Dobronravov passed away after a long illness; he was 94 years old.

On Wednesday, the widowed composer first appeared at Dobronravov’s private funeral service in a very narrow circle of relatives and friends in the Church of the Sretensky Monastery in Moscow – the media that found her there wrote about it in the morning. Due to the epidemiological situation, Pakhmutova refused personal communication with the press and fans. At the civil memorial service, she did not utter a word, accepting the condolences of the speakers Lev Leshchenko and family friend, Dr. Leonid Roshal. Leaving the concert hall shortly before the coffin was carried out, she barely audibly whispered “thank you” to the crowd of fans and headed towards the car that carried her to the Novodevichy cemetery.