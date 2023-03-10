In a world where children and adolescents increasingly admire influencers and content creators, the case of a little girl who decided to dress up as her teacher in “Superhero Day”.

Despite the fact that it often goes unnoticed, no one can deny the key role that teachers play, at different educational levels, in the training of future professionals and, in general, in people. And it seems that an infant, at her young age, understood that very well, according to what can be seen in the following viral history.

It was through different means of communication where the case of the little Carolinewho undoubtedly left her teacher extremely surprised and moved when she arrived disguised as her.

It all started when the teacher Jaime Deigh presented “Superhero Day” to his second grade class, so that his students would come to the classroom dressed as their favorite fictional people.

interviewed by “fox”the teacher, who teaches at RE Baker Elementary School in Bentonville, Arkansas, United States, revealed that before going to the classroom, the little girl’s mother asked her about the clothes she would be wearing that day.

“Her mom explained to me that Caroline wanted to dress like me because I was her superhero. My heart completely melted,” the woman commented.

So much was the effort that the minor put into her costume to resemble her teacher as much as possible that He even asked his mom to curl his hair.because the teacher has curls.

“Usually, students dress up as Marvel superheroes, like Spiderman, Batman or Wonder Woman, etc.,” said Deigh, who explained that Superhero Day was organized after the students spent the week reading “Almost Super” by Marion Jenson.

For her part, the educator emphasized that the decision made by the minor is one more reminder of the great influence that the elderly can have on an infant.

“You never know the influence you can have on a child no matter the color of your skin, where you come from or who you are!” she stated.