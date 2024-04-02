Emirates Auction Company, which specializes in organizing and managing public and electronic auctions in the Middle East, in cooperation with the “Ghaith Humanitarian Platform,” is organizing a charitable electronic auction that displays the personal car of “Ghaith,” in which he visited 6 villages in 4 different countries, as part of the episodes of the seventh season of “Ghaith.” “My heart is at peace.”

The importance of this electronic auction comes from the fact that it provides a financial return that will be allocated to the implementation of new humanitarian and charitable projects within the Ghaith Humanitarian Platform, and the My Heart is Reassured Program, which presents a new and unique model in humanitarian work and highlights the UAE’s distinguished and unique role in charitable and humanitarian work.

The proceeds from this car will contribute to completing Ghaith’s projects in reconstructing villages and developing new enabling projects in them to ensure the provision of continuous income for the targeted families.

It is expected that the auction will witness distinguished participation from pioneers of humanitarian work and white hands who wish to contribute to charitable work, and own the distinctive vehicle due to its great material and moral value, as it witnessed the happiness of many people, and was part of an exceptional humanitarian journey with Ghaith and his team, in preparing it for camping. Near the villages where he arrived, “My Heart was Reassured” and he was able to make their people happy and leave an imprint of hope and joy in their hearts.

The “Ghaith” vehicle, the “2023 Jeep Rubicon”, is distinguished by its multi-use capacity and equipped with many built-in technologies and accessories that enabled it to go on many adventures during the program’s journey, as those wishing to participate in the auction can learn more about the specifications of the announced vehicle, Through the Emirates Auction Company’s website and its smart applications, in addition to reviewing the mechanism and conditions for participating in the electronic auction.

Charitable auctions are an innovative tool in supporting charitable and humanitarian work, as many auctions of distinctive vehicle license plates and phone numbers organized by Emirates Auctions in cooperation with a number of government agencies, institutions and charities over the past years have contributed to raising tens of millions of dirhams to support charitable work within the country. Outside of it, the most prominent of which is the “Noble Numbers” charity auction to support the efforts of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which succeeded in raising 38 million and 95 thousand dirhams.

It is noteworthy that the young man Ghaith began the journey of the “My Heart is Reassured” program since 2018 to bring about change and spread happiness, and many around the world were affected by the idea of ​​hiding the identity of the program’s presenter as proof that goodness has no face and that everyone is capable of being Ghaith in his own way among his family and society, from helping the individual to the family. , leading to the empowerment of communities, in an experience that reflects the continuous development of humanitarian work that can begin in the form of an individual initiative, leading to the development of a comprehensive empowerment strategy, whose goal is to provide effective and sustainable solutions to support communities and villages and serve humanity.

Emirates Auction pays great attention to social responsibility and providing valuable contributions that serve local communities, as the company has always supported many initiatives concerned with combating poverty and empowering needy communities, in cooperation with leading humanitarian institutions and charities.