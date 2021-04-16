Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

In the new episode of “My Heart Is Reassured”, “Ghaith Al-Emirati” decided that this time should be to review the reality of many events in reformatories, and the difficult humanitarian conditions they suffer in several countries, so that these conditions withdrew to them and their families who were directly affected by The absence of the breadwinner behind bars is the result of mistakes that many of them did not take into account by virtue of their young age.

Corrections, according to many, are merely places to detain those guilty of committing some crimes that deserve freedom-depriving penalties, but the reality of the situation in many of them around the world indicates that they are nothing more than places that do not meet the most basic humanitarian requirements related to daily life.

As usual in supporting the target groups, “Ghaith” goes ahead to review the conditions of some imprisoned juveniles, in order to be close to their suffering, and contribute to supporting and treating many of their problems. He raises the slogan: “Every person has the right to live in humane conditions even if he is in prison.” The attention of his followers with their support, saying: “They deserve an opportunity to learn from it, rise up in it and after it.”

Ghaith called on the audience of observers to the importance of looking at the humanitarian conditions of juveniles, and the program opened a door for a new donation to support them and their families in order to ensure that their daily humanitarian needs were met, and that they would not fall into poverty, or return to prisons again.

Ghaith’s role during his visit is summarized in providing types of support, including: replacing prisoners’ sleeping supplies with new and complete ones, and building a set of health facilities that accommodate hundreds of prisoners instead of old and few bathrooms that do not meet the simplest humanitarian standards. Real opportunities to rehabilitate juveniles, educationally, professionally, intellectually and psychologically.

Ghaith’s visit was not without deviating attention to several segments of prisoners who leave prisons towards life without having any job opportunities or a profession to gain from them, so he opened a project for a number of these young people who have recently come out of the reformatory, which will lead to A major change in their life path towards stability after they go to serve themselves, their families, and thus their country.

In other countries, Ghaith stopped at his chosen stop this season. The reformatories were very interested in meeting humanitarian needs, especially those related to daily life, but he met with a number of prisoners to provide other types of support after they left the reformatory, such as assistance in Opening a project, or completing a study, as well as providing tablets that contribute to the education of events remotely, a medical chair for dental treatment, rehabilitating a place for entertainment and games, and so on.

And Ghaith has previously undertaken a number of distinguished initiatives since the beginning of the current Ramadan to support new groups of people with limited income that did not receive their adequate share of attention and care in many countries, such as supporting hurricane victims and providing dozens of boats as job opportunities for those who practice the profession of selling foodstuffs in the markets. In addition to the rehabilitation and improvement of the conditions of many miners, he also promised more in the coming days.