This weekend American singer, songwriter, rapper and actor Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34, Nick Carter’s younger brotherone of the members of the boyband Backstreet Boys. According to the TMZ portal, He was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California.. So far, the causes of his death are unknown; the young artist, who gained great fame in the 90’s, faced an arduous fight against his addictions and mental health problems.

Through his social networks, the singer Nick Carter posted a heartfelt message after the unfortunate death of his brother Aaron Charles Carter. “My heart is broken,” the Backstreet Boys member said, noting that Although they had a complicated relationship for a few years, her love for him never faded.. “I always held on to the hope that somehow one day I would want to get on a healthy path and finally find the help that I so desperately needed.”

Nick Carter, 42, said that after a loss, people sometimes look to blame someone or something, “but the truth is that addiction and mental illness are the real villain here.”

I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz, now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth, I love you little brother.

Police sources announced that around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, they received a 911 call to notify that a man had drowned in a bathtub at a home in Lancaster, California. In their investigations, homicide detectives they found no evidence that a crime was committed against Aaron Carter.

Angel Carter, Aaron’s twin sisteralso published on his social networks a few words in memory of the singer. “To my twin, I loved you beyond measure, you will be sorely missed. My funny sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and me, and I promise to treasure them. I know you are at peace now, I will carry you with me until the day I die.” And I can see you again.”

It should be remembered that In January 2012, singer-songwriter and actress Leslie Bárbara Carter, another of Aaron’s sisters, died of an overdose at the age of 25.. She participated in the reality show “La Casa de los Carter” (2006) and released the album “Like Wow!”.