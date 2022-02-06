Morocco.- Hundreds of messages of condolences and tributes, have received Rayan’s family Awran, the five-year-old boy who died after spending five days in a well despite desperate rescue and search efforts by teams in the Chefchaouen area of ​​Morocco.

The minor fell into a 32-meter-deep well last Tuesday while his father was repairing it, in this place he found death despite attempts to get him out alive, the authorities confirmed that Rayan died before the rescue teams could arrive to him, so he couldn’t be revived.

“My nephew, My heart hurts too much for him. May God be with him, as God was with us,” said the minor’s aunt, Atiqua Awram, after Rayan’s death was confirmed.

Was the king of moroccoMohammed VI, the first to send his condolences to the Awram family, also took the opportunity to praise both the rescue teams and the local community for their valiant efforts over the last week.

For his part the France’s presidentEmmanuel Macron, wrote “tonight, I want to tell the family of little Rayan and the Moroccan people that we share their pain” in honor of the loss of the child.

In the hashtag #SaveRayan, where positive comments were previously sent, full of hope to find him alive, now there are only the condolences of the users who, with their hearts in their hands, followed the evolution step by step, until reaching the tragic end that hurt everyone.

“Rest in peace, tears are flowing all over the world for Rayan tonight. Please don’t regret your rescuers because they honestly did everything to save that child,” one user wrote.

“A tragic end to a short story of hope, whose hero is a boy who has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world,” said another on social media.

Before the minor was extracted and even with the hope of keeping him alive, the spectators of the situation applauded, sang religious songs and prayed in unison ‘Allahu akbar’ or ‘God is the greatest’, prayers and petitions to which Millions in the world joined who now see him as a hero that all the hearts of all humanity.