



“I aspire for my paintings to be an object of spiritual luxury,” I read in the catalogue… I suppose this painting cannot be better defined: one walks in front of the oil paintings of his new individual in William of Osma (it is known that the artist is…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only