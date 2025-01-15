REVIEW OF:
MADRID
The painter is the exception to Guillermo de Osma, his gallery, where he now exhibits. This individual makes it clear why
“I aspire for my paintings to be an object of spiritual luxury,” I read in the catalogue… I suppose this painting cannot be better defined: one walks in front of the oil paintings of his new individual in William of Osma (it is known that the artist is…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#heart #songs #left #Dis #Berlin #Guillermo #Osma #Hedonism #program
Leave a Reply