A Spaniard collects plastic bags in the sea in Palma. On land he discovers the content – and has to make a decision.

Mallorca / Munich – It was an extremely exciting moment for Francesco from Mallorca, who found a bag with 2,000 euros in cash in the water in front of Playa de Palma found. The 48-year-old is a lifeguard for a hotel that is currently closed due to the corona pandemic.

Like him according to the Mallorca Newspaper now said, there will be time for a swim in the sea almost every day. “I usually take a buoy with a net. And when I see plastic bags in the water, I collect them. ”This was also the case on the first Sunday in May. In the vicinity of the Can Pastilla marina, he saw a plastic bag on the seabed at a depth of about three meters – and also collected it in order to fish the plastic out of the sea, which is often flooded by garbage.

Mallorca: Francesco is on short-time work – he could have used the money well

Only when he was on land did he realize what a find he had made by looking into the bag. Documents partially destroyed by the water and banknotes in acceptable condition. “My heart beat faster at the sight,” Francisco remembers in conversation with Diario de Mallorca. It was just under 2,000 euros.

Francesco is on short-time work, so could use the money. But: For two days Francisco thought about what to do next. Keep about? Francesco decided against it and gave the money to the local police at the lost property office. “With the little money I have, I find it hard to make ends meet, like many people do right now. But then I thought that it wasn’t my money and that it would be correct to hand it in if the owner contacted me. “

Mallorca: Maybe the lifeguard is still lucky

Francesco admits remorse: “Since I found the bag, I’ve been nervous and restless. And now I feel better. I think I did the right thing. ”Perhaps the hero from Mallorca will still be lucky – if no one claims the money for two years, he will be around 2,000 euros richer. He deserved it.

And another – much more timely hope – is spreading. Thanks to the falling incidence in Europe, more tourists are likely to come to Mallorca again soon and Francesco will have more work to do for his hotel again.