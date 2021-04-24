Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

As part of the Rakaez initiative that stems from the strategic plan of the Sharjah Education Council, and within the framework of the operational plan of the Council of Parents of Students in Dibba Al-Hisn, the Council presented, via video call, a lecture entitled: “My Health in My Fasting”, and that was yesterday evening.

The event was attended by Muhammad Hassan Al-Dhahouri, Vice Chairman of the Suburbs and Villages Council in Dibba Al-Hisn, and a group of parents and council members.

The lecture was presented by Laila Ahmed Al-Hafiti, a nutritionist at the health center in Dibba Al-Hisn, in which she addressed several themes, including the importance of fasting and its effect on the body and diet in Ramadan, healthy eating practices in Ramadan, habits that must be followed and avoided in Ramadan, and physical activity in Ramadan.