J-POP Manga announces the imminent arrival in Italy of My Happy Marriage – The Noveledited by Akumi Agitogi. The first novel in the series will be available for purchase in all comic book stores, bookstores and online stores starting from next July 24th at the price of €16.00The following novels will be released in quarterly frequency.

J-POP Manga presents My Happy Marriage – The Novel of Akumi Agitogi

After the great success of the manga and anime, the novels from which the saga began are coming to Italy!

An arranged marriage and a heartbreaking love story set in Japan between the 19th and 20th centuries. But also supernatural talents, clashes between families and shady intrigues of power. After the great success of the manga and anime adaptation, they finally become available in an Italian edition, branded J-POP Mangai novelsof the romantic saga My Happy Marriage Of Akumi Agitogi with cover illustrations by Tsukiho Tsukioka!

The first novel of the series will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting from July 24th.

Miyo was born into a noble family, but due to the premature loss of her biological mother, she grew up being mistreated by her stepmother and stepsister. When her marriage is decided, she discovers that she must marry Kiyoka, a young soldier known for being cruel and ruthless. His reputation with women is terrible: it seems that previous would-be wives ran away after less than three days with him. Miyo, even ready to be killed, goes to the Kudou house, where she finds herself in front of a young man with beautiful features. During their first meeting, the man is strict with her, but Miyo can no longer go home. She spends her time preparing meals and, day after day, the bond between her and Kiyoka grows stronger…

The exciting story of love and magic of Akumi Agitogi It was born in the shape of the novelto then be adapted to manga seriesthanks to the clean and elegant designs of Kohsaka Riteand transposed into animated versionstreaming in our country on Netflix.

The mangapublished in Italy always by J-POP Mangawas appointed to the Next Manga Award 2020 and to Kono Manga Ga Sugoi! 2021.

In the afterword of this first novel Akumi Agitogi reveals that his ambition has always been to narrate “a story set in the classical Japanese world”. “Nevertheless”, he adds, “I didn’t want to write a simple love story set between the Meiji and Taishō eras. I wanted to tell the story of a world that also included the fantasy elementwhich I love. From here were born the supernatural abilities and then Kiyoka, a man gifted with talents, unlike Miyo, despite being born into a family of possessors of powers for generations.”

The novels of My Happy Marriage they will come out to quarterly frequency. The preview of the first chapter is available at this link.

My Happy Marriage – The Novel

by Akumi Agitogi

1st volume (ongoing series)

Format – 14×21 – Paperback With Overlay

Pages – 200, B/W + Color

Price – €16.00

Released every four months