One of the animes that caused a sensation around the world along with ‘Zom 100’ was ‘My Happy Marriage’, a story based on the light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. This animation is about the love between Miyo and Kiyoka, who will fight against various obstacles in order to make their relationship succeed. The great success it had during its first season was the reason why, to the joy of all fans, a second installment was confirmed.

If you want to know all the details about season 2 of ‘My Happy Marriage’as is its name in English, in the following note, we will tell you all the details about its premiere.

When does season 2 of ‘My Happy Marriage’ premiere?

The news about the continuation of the story of ‘My happy marriage’ was revealed in a video by Queen Ueda and Kaito Ishikawa, who lend their voices to the protagonists Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo, respectively. Although they were in charge of giving the good news, They did not go into details about the exact date of its launch, so it could probably arrive at the end of 2024..

How many chapters does ‘My Happy Marriage’ anime have?

The first season of ‘My happy marriage’ It was made up of 12 chapters, which lasted 24 minutes each. Below we show you the titles of all the episodes.

Chapter 1: The meeting

Chapter 2: My future husband

Chapter 3: Our first date

Chapter 4: Gift

Chapter 5: Repercussions

Chapter 6: Determination and roar

Chapter 7: The Sophisticated Lady of Summer

Chapter 8: Nightmares and dark shadows

Chapter 9: Suffocating Dreams

Chapter 10: Summer cherry blossoms and a serious mistake

Chapter 11: My mother’s legacy

Chapter 12: Light in the darkness.

Where to watch ‘My Happy Marriage’ ONLINE?

All the episodes of the first season of ‘My happy marriage’ can be viewed ONLINE at Netflix, a platform that has the rights to anime to broadcast it officially throughout Latin America. To access the content, you need to create an account, if you don’t have one, and choose a plan that best suits your needs.

Where to watch ‘My Happy Marriage’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

However, if you wish to see ‘My happy marriage’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait a while after its premiere on the aforementioned platform, since then you will be able to tune it in at no cost on Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others. Although, as they are platforms dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual material, you must enter these pages at your own risk.

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when Miyo finally reaches marriageable age, her hopes for a better life crumble after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudō, a commander seemingly so cold and cruel, whose previous girlfriends fled three days away. of their commitments.

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her future husband is not the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that it may be their chance to find true love and happiness.

