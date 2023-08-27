The anime ‘My happy marriage’ is one of the most successful streaming series in recent years: despite the fact that there are other similar stories, its narrative managed to instantly captivate the audience from its publications as a light novel, which was created and written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. For this reason, his large number of followers expected a good animated adaptation, which could capture the essence embodied on paper and which, it seems, was what he received.

That is why here we will tell you all the details you need to not miss the new chapter of the drama and romance anime that is captivating the entire world.

When does chapter 9 of ‘My happy marriage’ premiere?

The ninth episode of the first season of ‘My happy marriage’inspired by the light novel of the same title and first released on January 15, 2019, will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday August 30, 2023. In this exciting chapter, you will see how trust increases between Miyo and Hazuki, Kiyoka’s older sister and who seeks to be her tutor. In addition, Kiyoka will find himself worried about his fiancée’s nightmares, which seem to have no solution.

What time does chapter 9 of ‘My happy marriage’ come out?

Episode 9 of the first season of ‘My happy marriage’ It will premiere in Peru at 9:30 a.m. In the event that you are in another Latin American country or Spain, here we leave you the respective hours of its launch:

Mexico: 8.30 a.m.

Colombia: 9.30 a.m.

Venezuela: 10.30 a.m.

Chile: 10.30 a.m.

Argentina: 11.30 a.m.

Spain: 4.30 p.m.

Where to see the new episode of ‘My happy marriage’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

This new chapter, as well as the previous eight of this first season, can be seen ONLINE from Netflix, a platform that took over the rights to the plot to broadcast it officially throughout Latin America. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account, in case you do not have one, and the choice of the plan that best suits you.

However, if you want to see ‘My Happy Marriage’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait some time after its premiere on the aforementioned platform, since then you can see it at no cost on Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others. Although, as they are platforms dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual material, you will enter these pages at your own risk.

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when Miyo finally reaches marriageable age, her hopes of being led to a better life are dashed after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudō, a commander seemingly so cold and cruel that his previous girlfriends fled to three days of their engagements.

Kaya is Miyo’s sister, and the one who will try to break her engagement with Kiyoka. Photo: Netflix

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her pale and handsome future husband is anything but the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that this may be their chance to find true love and happiness.

How many episodes does season 1 of ‘My happy marriage’ have?

The first installment of the anime consists of 12 episodes, of which eight have already been broadcast to capture the beginning of the relationship between Miyo and Kiyoka, who met when they believed everything was lost in their lives, but, with the birth of their love, they hope that things will go Changing. These are the chapters that have already been broadcast and that you can enjoy on the platformNetflix:

Chapter 1: “The meeting”

Chapter 2: “My future husband”

Chapter 3: “Our first date”

Chapter 4: “Gift”

Chapter 5: “Repercussions”

Chapter 6: “Determination and Rumble”

Chapter 7: “The Sophisticated Summer Lady”

Chapter 8: “Nightmares and Dark Shadows”

