As far as anime is concerned, one of the most acclaimed series today is, without a doubt, ‘My happy marriage’, or ‘My happy marriage’, by its name in English, which narrates the love story and the swings that entails between Miyo Saimori, a girl who was born without powers or special abilities, and Kiyoka Kudo, a general of cold feelings who did not have much luck in love. Today it is one of the most popular anime on streaming platforms and, given the proximity of the end of its first season, fans have already begun to ask for a second installment.

For that reason, if you want to know what will happen in the ninth episode of ‘Watashi no Shiawase Na Kekkon’as it is its original name in Japanese, stay here to find out all the details.

What time to see chapter 9 of ‘My happy marriage’?

Episode 9 of the first season of‘My happy marriage’It will premiere in Peru at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. In the event that you are in another Latin American country or Spain, here are the respective launch times:

Mexico: 8.30 a.m.

Colombia: 9.30 a.m.

Venezuela: 10.30 a.m.

Chile: 10.30 a.m.

Argentina: 11.30 a.m.

Spain: 4.30 p.m.

How to watch episode 9 of ‘My happy marriage’ ONLINE?

This new chapter, as well as the previous eight of this first season, can be seen ONLINE fromNetflix, a platform that took over the rights to the plot to broadcast it officially throughout Latin America. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account, in case you do not have one, and the choice of the plan that best suits you.

How to watch episode 9 of ‘My happy marriage’ ONLINE and FREE?

If you want to see ‘My Happy Marriage’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait some time after its premiere on the aforementioned platform, since then you can see it at no cost on Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others. Although, as they are platforms dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual material, you must enter these pages at your own risk.

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when Miyo finally reaches marriageable age, her hopes of being led to a better life are dashed after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudō, a commander seemingly so cold and cruel that his previous girlfriends fled to three days of their engagements.

The love story between Miyo and Kiyoka captivated the audience from its first episode. Photo: Netflix

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her pale and handsome future husband is anything but the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that this may be their chance to find true love and happiness.

