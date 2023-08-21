A new chapter of ‘My happy marriage’ arrives this week and fans of the anime inspired by the light novel written and created by Akumi Agitogi are waiting for what will happen to Miyo, since, at the end of chapter 7, a mysterious man appeared character who threatens to persecute her. Could it be that the protagonist of ‘My happy marriage’ has some hidden special power? Furthermore, Kiyoka is troubled by her fiancée’s incessant nightmares, since when she is asleep, she feels a magical presence that puts him on alert.

Kiyoka struggles to protect Miyo from anyone who wants to hurt her. Photo: Netflix

When does chapter 8 of ‘My happy marriage’ premiere?

Chapter 8 of ‘My happy marriage’ will premiere on Wednesday, August 23. In this new episode, we will see that My I She will start her classes to be a society lady with her sister-in-law Hazuki, while kiyoka He will try to figure out why his fiancée’s nightmares awaken a magical presence.

How to see chapter 8 of ‘My happy marriage’?

To see ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 8, You just have to have an active subscription to the streaming platform Netflix, since this company obtained the rights to broadcast the anime.

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo’s family got her engaged to Kiyoka Kudo in ‘My Happy Marriage’. Photo: Netflix

Miyo Saimori is a young woman who was born without powers, resulting in years of rejection and abuse by her stepmother. When he reaches the right age to marry, the woman arranges his wedding to the worst man there can be: Kiyoka Kudo, a commander who previously lost three women, who only turned three days after they were married. With a bleak future, since Miyo does not have superhuman powers, everything takes a 360 degree turn when her new husband opens her heart looking for something better for both of them.

