‘My happy marriage’, an anime based on the light novel of the same name that first came to light on July 5, 2023, follows the love story between Miyo and Kiyoka, who live in a world where certain families possess supernatural powers. However, the protagonist seems like she doesn’t own any of her, so her family marginalized her her entire life, and when her father forces her into an arranged engagement, everything changes for the better. Now, Miyo and her beloved fiancé will fight to stay together against the odds that come their way.

Here we leave you our guide with the release date and times to see chapter 8 of ‘My happy marriage’ either ‘Watashi no Shiawase Na Kekkon’in Japanese, the anime that is causing a sensation week after week with each new episode.

Release date of chapter 8 of ‘My happy marriage’

According to the official schedule, chapter 8 of ‘My Happy Marriage’ is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday August 23, 2023. These are the times in which you can see the premiere by country:

Peru: 7.00 a.m.

Argentina: 5.00 a.m.

Chile: 6.00 a.m.

Venezuela: 6.00 a.m.

Colombia: 7.00 a.m.

Mexico: 7:00 a.m.

Spain: 2.00 pm

What will chapter 8 of ‘My happy marriage’ be about?

Chapter 8 of ‘My Happy Marriage’ is titled ‘Nightmares and Dark Shadows’, for which the synopsis indicates the following: “With the passing of classes, the trust between Hazuki and Miyo grows. Worried, Kiyoka tries to get to the bottom of it. from Miyo’s incessant nightmares.”

Where to see ‘My happy marriage’?

Netflix premiered the anime ‘My Happy Marriage’ on July 5, 2023. Photo: Netflix

Most anime fans are used to seeing them on the platform. crunchyrollhowever, ‘My happy marriage’ is the exception, since Netflix has the distribution rights. For this reason, all the chapters of ‘My happy marriage’ are available on the streaming giant, where a new episode premieres every Wednesday.