‘My happy marriage’ or ‘Watashi no Shiawase Na Kekkon’, by its original Japanese name, is an anime based on the light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. This is quite a streaming sensation and has been in the top 10 most watched on Netflix for several weeks. For this reason, in this note, we will tell you everything about the premiere of episode 7 about the love story between Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo and that, we are sure, will catch you from beginning to end.

When does chapter 7 of ‘My happy marriage’ premiere?

The seventh episode of the first season of ‘My happy marriage’anime inspired by the light novel of the same title, which first saw the light of day on January 15, 2019, will be released on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. In this new chapter, Kiyoka will seek to obtain the forgiveness of Miyo, who ran away from home after the appearance of Kaya, who wanted to undo the engagement between the two, which caused the young Saimori to return to her family mansion to forget the fiancee. her.

What time does episode 7 of ‘My Happy Marriage’ premiere?

He Chapter 7 from the first season of ‘My happy marriage’ will premiere at 7:00 am (Peruvian time) of the aforementioned date. In the event that you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we leave you the respective hours of its launch:

Argentina: 5.00 a.m.

Chile: 6.00 a.m.

Venezuela: 6.00 a.m.

Colombia: 7.00 a.m.

Mexico: 7:00 a.m.

Spain: 9.00 a.m.

Where to see the new chapter of ‘My happy marriage’ ONLINE?

This new episode, as well as the previous ones of this first season, can be seen ONLINE from Netflix, a platform that took over the rights to the plot to broadcast it officially throughout Latin America. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account, in case you do not have one, and choose the plan that best suits you.

The relationship between Miyo and Kiyoka has been suffering some setbacks, so they will have to work together for their love to prevail. Photo: Netflix

However, if you want to see ‘My Happy Marriage’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait some time after its premiere on the aforementioned platform, since this way you can see it at no cost on Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others; although as they are pages dedicated to the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when Miyo finally reaches marriageable age, her hopes of being led to a better life are dashed after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudō, a commander seemingly so cold and cruel that his previous would-be girlfriends fled. three days from their commitments.

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her pale and handsome husband-to-be is anything but the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that the other may be their chance to find true love and happiness.

