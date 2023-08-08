‘My happy marriage’ will premiere its episode 6! This new anime based on the novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka returns with its intriguing plot. As we saw in chapter 5, Miyo was captured as part of her evil sister Kaya’s plan to force her to marry one of the Tatsuishi family members. However, Koji ran to ask Kiyoka for help to save her. Will they be able to do it?

Don’t miss any episode of ‘My happy marriage’, either ‘My happy marriage’; For this, here we leave you our complete guide with information on when and at what time to see the new anime of Netflix.

When does chapter 6 of ‘My happy marriage’ come out?

‘My happy marriage’an anime inspired by the light novel of the same title, which first saw the light of day on January 15, 2019, will premiere its Chapter 6 on Netflix the Wednesday August 9, 2023. In this new episode, we will see if Kiyoka and Koji will be able to save Miyo from the evil plan that her sister Kaya hatches.

What time does chapter 6 of ‘My happy marriage’ come out?

episode 6 of ‘My happy marriage’ It will premiere at 7:00 am (Peruvian time). In the event that you are in another country other than Peru, here we leave you the respective hours of its launch:

Argentina: 5.00 a.m.

Chile: 6.00 a.m.

Venezuela: 6.00 a.m.

Colombia: 7.00 a.m.

Mexico: 7:00 a.m.

Where to see ‘My happy marriage’ ONLINE?

The first season of ‘My happy marriage’ can be seen ONLINE from Netflix, a platform that obtained the rights to the plot to broadcast it officially throughout Latin America. Therefore, chapter 6 of ‘My happy marriage’ will be released on this streaming service.

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when she reaches marriageable age, her hopes of being led to a better life are dashed after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudoa commander apparently so cold and cruel that his previous fiancées fled within three days of their engagements.

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her pale and handsome husband-to-be is anything but the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that this may be their chance to find true love and happiness.

‘My happy marriage’ full episodes

All the released chapters of the anime ‘My happy marriage’ are available on the streaming platform Netflixfor which you need to have an active subscription.

