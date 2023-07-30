The anime ‘My happy marriage’, or ‘Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon’, by its name in Japanese —which is based on the light novel series, written and created by Akumi Agitogi—, It is close to releasing chapter 5 of its first season, which represents the love between Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo as the main axis of the plot. For this reason, in this note we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss anything new that the series directed by Takehiro Kubota brings.

When does chapter 5 of ‘My happy marriage’ premiere?

The fifth chapter of the first installment of the anime, which is based on the light novel of the same name, first published on January 15, 2019, will premiere on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, and will continue the story of romance and drama between two young people, who seem to live a fantasy love, until a series of lies begin to be discovered that end up driving them away.

The anime is based on the light novel written and created by Akumi Agitogi, which was published on January 15, 2019. Photo: Netflix

What time does chapter 5 of ‘My happy marriage’ premiere?

The fifth episode of the first season of “My happy marriage” will be released at 7:00 am (Peruvian time). In the event that you are in another Latin American country or Spain, here we leave you the respective hours of its launch:

Argentina: 5.00 a.m.

Chile: 6.00 a.m.

Venezuela: 6.00 a.m.

Colombia: 7.00 a.m.

Mexico: 7:00 a.m.

Spain: 9.00 a.m.

Where to see the fifth episode of season 1 of ‘My happy marriage’ ONLINE?

This new chapter, as well as the previous four of this first season, can be seen ONLINE from Netflix, a platform that took over the rights to the plot to officially broadcast it throughout Latin America. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account, in case you do not have one, and choose the plan that best suits you.

However, if you want to see ‘My Happy Marriage’ FREE and ONLINE, you will have to wait some time after its premiere on the aforementioned platform, since then you can see it at no cost on Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others.

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when Miyo finally reaches marriageable age, her hopes of being led to a better life crumble after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudō, a commander seemingly so cold and cruel that his previous would-be girlfriends fled. three days from their commitments.

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her pale and handsome future husband is anything but the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that the other may be their chance to find true love and happiness.

Watch the trailer for the first season of ‘My Happy Marriage’

