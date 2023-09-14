One of the animes that caused a sensation around the world during 2023 was ‘My Happy Marriage’, which is based on the light novel series of the same name, written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, and which was among the animations most successful of the moment. Such was its success that its number of followers grew along with the broadcast of each of its episodes, which placed the series, on several occasions, in the Top 10 most popular on Netflix.

For this reason, in the following note we will tell you everything you need to know about the launch of the final chapter of ‘Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon’its original name in Japanese.

When does ‘My happy marriage’ chapter 12 come out?

Chapter 12 of the first season of‘My happy marriage’ will premiere on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. This will be the last episode of the first installment of the anime, which is under the direction of Takehiro Kubota, and which premiered on July 5, 2023. And, although it has not yet There is an official confirmation from the makers of the series, everything indicates that there will be more seasons of the love story between Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo, since both the light novel and the manga continue to be published today.

What time does chapter 12 of ‘My Happy Marriage’ come out?

Episode 12 of season 1 of‘My happy marriage’will premiere in Peru at 9.30am In case you are in another country in Latin America or Spain, here are the respective launch times:

Mexico: 8.30 am

Colombia: 9.30 am

Ecuador: 9.30 am

Venezuela: 10.30 am

Chile: 11.30 am

Argentina: 11.30 am

Spain: 4.30 pm

Where to watch ‘My happy marriage’ chapter 12 ONLINE?

This new chapter, as well as the previous 11 of this first season, can be seen ONLINE fromNetflix, a platform that took over the rights to the anime to broadcast it officially throughout Latin America. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account, if you do not have one, and choose the plan that best suits your needs.

However, if you want to see ‘My happy marriage’ for FREE and ONLINE, you have to wait a while after its premiere on the aforementioned platform, since then you can see it at no cost on Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others . Although, as they are platforms dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual material, you must enter these pages at your own risk.

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when Miyo finally reaches marriageable age, her hopes of being led to a better life crumble after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudō, a commander seemingly so cold and cruel, whose previous girlfriends fled to three days of their commitments.

‘My Happy Marriage’ was in the Top 10 of the most viewed series on Netflix for several weeks. Photo: Netflix

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her pale, beautiful future husband is anything but the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that it may be their chance to find true love and happiness.

How many episodes does season 1 of ‘My Happy Marriage’ have?

The first installment of the anime consists of12 episodes, of which 11 have already been broadcast to capture the beginning of the relationship between Miyo and Kiyoka, who met when they believed everything was lost in their lives, but who, with the birth of their love, have the hope that things will turn out changing for the better. These are the titles of the chapters, which you can enjoy on the platform.Netflix:

Chapter 1: The meeting

Chapter 2: My future husband

Chapter 3: Our first date

Chapter 4: Gift

Chapter 5: Repercussions

Chapter 6: Determination and roar

Chapter 7: The Sophisticated Lady of Summer

Chapter 8: Nightmares and dark shadows

Chapter 9: Suffocating Dreams

Chapter 10: Summer cherry blossoms and a serious mistake

Chapter 11: My mother’s legacy

Chapter 12: Light in the darkness.

