‘My happy marriage’, anime based on the light novel of the same name written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, is nearing the end of the season, since it will only have 12 chapters. For this reason, the plot becomes more and more intense and, in episode 10 of ‘Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon’, the identity of the Usuba was finally revealed, but not everything was as good as thought because they separated Miyo from Kiyoka.

In this note, we will tell you when chapter 11 of the anime is released ‘My happy marriage’ and at what time you can see it so you don’t miss anything of the exciting plot that will end soon.

Release date of chapter 11 of ‘My happy marriage’

Chapter 11 of‘My happy marriage’ will be released onWednesday, September 13, 2023. In this exciting new episode, after Miyo was separated from Kiyoka, the Usuba will help her control her supernatural power to rid her of her nightmares. However, the prince predicted that terrible chaos was coming to the capital.

What time does chapter 11 of ‘My happy marriage’ come out?

‘My happy marriage’ will premiere its chapter 11 in Peru at 9.30 amIn case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we leave you the respective hours of its launch:

‘My happy marriage’, chap. 11 in Mexico: 8.30 a.m.

8.30 a.m. ‘My happy marriage’, chap. 11 in Colombia: 9.30 a.m.

9.30 a.m. ‘My happy marriage’, chap. 11 eb Venezuela: 10.30 a.m.

10.30 a.m. ‘My happy marriage’, chap. 11 in Chile: 10.30 a.m.

10.30 a.m. ‘My happy marriage’, chap. 11 in Argentina: 11.30 a.m.

11.30 a.m. ‘My happy marriage’, chap. 11 in Spain: 4.30 p.m.

Where to see chapter 11 of ‘My happy marriage’?

This new chapter of ‘My happy marriage’, as well as the previous ones, can be seen ONLINE fromNetflix, a platform that obtained the rights to the plot to broadcast it officially and exclusively. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account, in case you do not have one, and the choice of the plan that best suits you.

‘My Happy Marriage’ is Netflix’s new shoujo anime. Photo: Netflix

