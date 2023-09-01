‘My happy marriage’ has become one of the anime of the moment with its plot based on the novel by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka. Now, fans of romance wait every week to see the new chapters of the animated adaptation. For this reason, in this note, we leave you all the information so that you do not miss any premiere of the episodes of ‘My happy marriage’ online.

Which chapter 10 of ‘My happy marriage’ opens?

Chapter 10 of‘My happy marriage’based on the light novel of the same name that debuted on January 15, 2019, will premiere on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. In this new and exciting episode, Arata will reveal her true identity and help Miyo to get rid of her nightmares, but the young woman must fulfill only one condition.

Arata Tsuruki is the new protector of Miyo Saimori. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

What time does chapter 10 of ‘My happy marriage’ come out?

‘My happy marriage’ will premiere its chapter 10 in Peru at 9.30 am In case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we leave you the respective hours of its launch:

Mexico: 8.30 a.m.

Colombia: 9.30 a.m.

Venezuela: 10.30 a.m.

Chile: 10.30 a.m.

Argentina: 11.30 a.m.

Spain: 4.30 p.m.

Where to see chapter 10 of ‘My happy marriage’?

This new chapter of ‘My happy marriage’, as well as the previous ones, can be seen ONLINE fromNetflix, platform that obtained the rights to the plot to transmit it officially. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account, in case you do not have one, and the choice of the plan that best suits you.

What is the plot of ‘My Happy Marriage’?

Kiyoka and Miyo are the protagonists of the anime ‘My happy marriage’. Photo: Netflix

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when Miyo finally reaches marriageable age, her hopes of being led to a better life are dashed after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudō, a commander seemingly so cold and cruel that his previous girlfriends fled to three days of their engagements.

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her pale and handsome future husband is anything but the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that this may be their chance to find true love and happiness.

