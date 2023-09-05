‘My happy marriage’ or ‘Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon’, by its original name in Japanese, is one of the most successful anime today, since it knew how to conquer the hearts of the public with its plot full of romance, drama and fantasy . The animation based on the light novel series written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka entered the final chapters of its first season and fans are eager to know how the love story between Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo will end.

For this reason, in the following note we will give you all the information so that you do not miss the new episode of the fiction of the moment.

What time does chapter 10 of ‘My happy marriage’ premiere?

Episode 10 of the first season of‘My happy marriage’will be released in Peru at 9.30 a.m.of the Wednesday, September 6, 2023. In the event that you are in another Latin American country or Spain, here we leave you the respective hours of its launch:

Mexico: 8.30 a.m.

Colombia: 9.30 a.m.

Venezuela: 10.30 a.m.

Chile: 10.30 a.m.

Argentina: 11.30 a.m.

Spain: 4.30 p.m.

How to see ‘My happy marriage’, chapter 10 ONLINE?

This new chapter, as well as the previous nine of this first season, can be seen ONLINE fromNetflix, a platform that took over the rights to the plot to broadcast it officially throughout Latin America. To access the content, it is necessary to create an account if you do not have one, and choose the plan that best suits you.

How to see chapter 10 of ‘My happy marriage’ ONLINE and FREE?

If you want to see ‘My Happy Marriage’ FREE and ONLINE, wait some time after its premiere on the aforementioned platform, since that way you can see it at no cost on Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others. Although, as they are pages dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of audiovisual material, you must enter these websites at your own risk.

What is ‘My Happy Marriage’ about?

Miyo Saimori, who was born without supernatural talent, is forced into an existence of servitude by her abusive stepmother. However, when Miyo finally reaches marriageable age, her hopes of being led to a better life crumble after she discovers the identity of her fiancé: Kiyoka Kudō, a commander seemingly so cold and cruel that his previous girlfriends fled to three days of their commitments.

The anime, directed by Takehiro Kubota, gained a large number of fans from its first day of broadcast. Photo: Netflix

With no home to return to, Miyo resigns herself to her fate and soon discovers that her pale and handsome future husband is anything but the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they both realize that this may be their chance to find true love and happiness.

