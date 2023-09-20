‘My Happy Marriage’ will premiere its last chapter, in which we will see how this first part of Miyo and Kiyoka’s story will end. This anime based on the light novel series by Akumi Agitogi will come to an exciting ending in which the protagonist must fight with her past to save the life of her beloved fiancé: she will use her powers for the first time! ! Will she be able to help him?

Keep reading our complete guide so you don’t miss this intriguing final chapter of ‘My happy marriage’. Therefore, here we leave you all the information about what time and where to watch the anime ON-LINE.

Miyo must use her powers to save Kiyoka. Photo: Netflix

What time to watch episode 12 of ‘My Happy Marriage’?

The final episode of‘My happy marriage’will premiere at9.30am (Peruvian time) Wednesday, September 20, 2023. In case you are in another country in Latin America or Spain, here we leave you the respective schedules to watch the last chapter of the anime:

Mexico: 8.30 am

Colombia: 9.30 am

Ecuador: 9.30 am

Venezuela: 10.30 am

Chile: 11.30 am

Argentina: 11.30 am

Spain: 4.30 pm

Where to watch chapter 12 of ‘My Happy Marriage’ ONLINE?

Episode 12 ‘My happy marriage’ can be seen ONLINE fromNetflix, a platform that obtained the broadcast rights to the anime to broadcast it officially and exclusively throughout Latin America. To access the streaming giant’s content, you must create an account, if you don’t have one, and choose the plan that best suits your needs.

Kiyoka was badly injured when facing the grotesques in chapter 11 of ‘My Happy Marriage’. Photo: Netflix

On the other hand, if what you want is to watch the anime for FREE and online, you may find it on pages like Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, JKAnime, among others; shortly after its official streaming premiere. However, as these are websites not authorized to disseminate audiovisual material, you must enter them at your own risk.

