Tamaulipas.- The deputy for Morena in Tamaulipas, Ursula Patricia Salazar Mojicaclaimed to have “clean hands” after an audio was released through social networks, where he asked for “moches” to a provider.

Ursula Patriciawhich is also niece of the president of MexicoAndres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused a “dirty war” where, through the filtered call, they seek to discredit his name.

However, the brunette reiterated that she still maintains the principles and values ​​that her parents instilled, so they could carry out an investigation on the alleged “moches” and they would not find anything.

“I have not listened to them (the audio), what I can tell you is that a dirty war has started; I am strengthened, I am going to tell you one thing, something that I inherited from my parents were the principles and values”, declared the morenista deputy.

“What I can tell you is that I have never been corrupt, treacherous and I have never stolen,” she added. Patricia Salazar during an interview over the audio.

Úrsula asks for “moches”

And it is that in the recording, of just over two minutes, deputy Salazar Mojica presumably agrees by phone with a supplier who is asked to “inflate” bills.

The material does not specify if the conversation took place now that Salazar is a legislator, a position she assumed last October, or if it happened before.

During the dialogue, you hear Salazarappointed last Wednesday as coordinator of the Morena bench in the local Congress, comment to the interlocutor if he remembers having told him that he was occupying cash, and also asks if the deal would only be with his company or with others.

“I’m going to take it out with all my suppliers,” Salazar allegedly says. “So that’s why I was asking you, how much can you pay me back in cash?”

The supplier asks him if the money they will grant him after “inflating” the bills will no longer return to him.

“I pay that money to you, and you return it to me,” answers AMLO’s niece.

In turn, the subject accepts the agreement and says that without any problem he can handle the number that she needs.

“With me upload what you have to upload, yes, I have no problem with that, I already told you,” says the supplier.

Later, Salazar mentions the name of Santos, who will approve the transaction.