Egan Bernalwho is undergoing the physical conditioning stage to face the 2023 season, has been very grateful for the great recovery he has had and has not saved anything to make it known on his social networks.

(Do not stop reading: Brazil, full steam ahead: crushes Korea and settles in the quarterfinals against Croatia)

(Also read: Piqué and Shakira: the super secret in the separation agreement is leaked)

The Colombian cyclist in his most recent appearance on his Twitter account wrote a special thank you to his father.

“We all deserve someone to take care of us like my dad did me. My guardian angel on the road”, was the beginning of the message.

We all deserve someone to take care of us like my dad did me. My guardian angel on the road. He comes to my house every day when I’m still sleeping to get everything ready for training, and he leaves in the evening when he leaves the bike washed for the next day 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ttmcNxDZwi — Egan Arley Bernal (@Eganbernal) December 6, 2022

The text was supplemented with the following: “He comes to my house every day when I’m still sleeping to get everything ready for trainingand leaves in the evening when he leaves the bike washed for the next day”.

(Also read: Alberto Gamero: the fans support the coach’s process)

And this message of thanks also joins the good news that his mother gave on December 2. Flor Marina Gomezafter several weeks fighting with her breast cancer, announced that day that after a tough process she had overcome the cancer she had in that area of ​​her body.

“Today my smile has a very powerful reason. My pathology came out negative in lymph nodes. Every day is an opportunity to thank God, smile, love, share with our loved ones. All this, without a doubt, is what this gives us today. such a favorable result that I receive it out of gratitude and love”, mentioned Flor Marina on her social networks.

Egan’s mom had said in November that he had to undergo a new operation because new tumors were found, but fortunately he overcame the disease.

Flor Marina had been struggling with this pathology since May 11 of this year, just after the accident that Egan Bernal had in gachancipá.

After this, the woman has shown her physical changes on social networks and has supported different institutions that fight against breast cancer.

ELTIEMPO.COM