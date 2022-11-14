The seventh edition of the Big Brother Vip continues to discuss. This time it was to unleash the indignation of the web Luciano Punzo who uttered a somewhat questionable sentence. Talking with Sarah Altobello the Neapolitan model has affirmed with conviction that today’s relationships do not last because there are no longer the values ​​of the past. Then, taking his family as an example, he indulged in shocking statements.